More than 60 million Americans on alert for a massive winter storm

File image of a storm in Missouri, one of the states that declared a state of emergency. UPI/Landov/Cordon Press.

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 5 de enero, 2025

The eastern part of the country will face severe blizzards Sunday and Monday, which could lead to power outages and road closures. Weather services even warned that some areas would suffer their worst snowfall in 10 years. The affected area stretches some 1491 miles, putting more than 60 million people on alert.

"A major winter storm will move from the Central Plains and Mid-Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley today, causing severe travel delays," reported from the National Weather Service (NWS). "The storm is forecast to reach the Mid-Atlantic region tonight and will continue to impact the area through Monday."

The NWS also warned of heavy snow and winds in excess of 40 mph in parts of Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. "Significantly reduced visibility and snowfall amounts surpassing 15 inches (the heaviest in a decade) will make travel extremely hazardous, with impassable roads likely," the NWS said, predicting that roads could become impassable.

From northwest Missouri through the central Appalachians, 8 to 14 inches of snow are expected. Likewise, from central Kansas through the Appalachians, the forecast called for a "substantial area of freezing rain" that would make travel conditions hazardous and create power outages.

Travel problems

Kentucky, Missouri and Virginia declared a state of emergency in preparation for the storm's arrival.

"We ask that all Missourians stay aware & use extreme caution during this potentially dangerous winter weather event," state Governor Mike Parson posted on X after noting that "nearly every" county had hazardous weather forecast over the weekend.

State and local authorities asked residents and tourists to use extreme caution when driving, some even warning that traffic could be disrupted. Thick ice on roads and downed trees and power lines will complicate transportation, and could even leave millions of people without power during a cold snap.

Some airports announced temporary closures as early as Saturday, with more expected on Sunday and Monday.