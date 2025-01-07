Biden visits New Orleans after deadly New Year's Day attack: 'You are not alone'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 6 de enero, 2025

U.S. President Joe Biden visited New Orleans to pray for and honor the victims of the deadly New Year's Day attack.

Along with First Lady Jill Biden, the president attended an emotional and solemn prayer service honoring the victims, their families and community members affected by the terror attack in which a man plowed into dozens of people with a pickup truck, causing fourteen fatalities and 35 injuries.

"I know events like this are hard. The shock and pain is still so very raw," Biden said during the prayer service. "My wife Jill and I are here to stand with you, to grieve with you, to pray with you, to let you know you are not alone."

During his remarks, the president reflected on the victims and those injured and also highlighted the courageous intervention of law enforcement who "risked their lives to stop the terror."

He then offered consolation and words of encouragement to the families of the deceased.

"You know, from some experience, it's hard, but I promise you, the day will come when the memory of your loved one... will bring a smile to your lips before a tear to your eye. It will take time, but I promise you. I promise you it will come," Biden said, visibly moved.

"My prayer is that that day comes sooner rather than later, but it will come, and when it does, you may find purpose in your pain, to live the life worthy of the one you lost," the president added.

The Archbishop of New Orleans, Gregory Aymond, thanked the president and the first lady. State elected officials, including Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, were also present during the service.

"We never expect such a tragedy to happen at home, but we never know when evil will raise its ugly head," Aymond said. "This attack was not just a wound to New Orleans, but it was a wound to our nation, to our world and to our search for freedom."