2 dead, 18 injured in small plane crash in Fullerton, California

Two people were killed and 18 more injured after a small plane crashed into the rooftop of a commercial building in Fullerton, Southern California, local police said.

Kristy Wells, a spokeswoman for the Fullerton Police Department, said that at 2:09 p.m., police received a report of the crash in Orange County.

Wells said firefighters and police officers arrived at the fire, battled the flames and evacuated workers from surrounding businesses. A video showing the roof of the burned warehouse circulated on social media.

The spokeswoman also stated that ten people were taken to the hospital and eight were released at the fire site after receiving medical attention.

Only two victims have been confirmed for now, a number that could rise as the hours go by.

According to AP, the fire damaged part of the warehouse was occupied by Michael Nicholas Designs, a furniture upholstery manufacturer.

As of yet, authorities have not confirmed what type of aircraft crashed or whether the injured were inside the aircraft or in the building. However, the FlightAware website shows that a four-seater single-engine plane crashed almost moments after working.

According to the AP, security cameras at Rucci Forge, a wheel manufacturer located in the area, showed the loud explosion and plume of black smoke that developed as the plane slammed into the building.

The small plane crashed near Fullerton Municipal Airport, an Orange County general aviation airport located about 10 miles from Disneyland.