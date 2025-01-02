Shooting in Queens leaves at least 10 injured, most of them teens

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 2 de enero, 2025

At least 10 people were injured as a result of a shooting at a nightclub in Queens on the night of Jan. 1. According to police, a group of between three and four people opened fire on the crowd near the venue where a private party was being held.

According to The New York Post, most of the injured are teens who were in the vicinity of the nightclub Amazura. The assailants fired up to 30 shots, investigators said.

The wounded, between the ages of 16 and 20.

At a press conference Thursday morning, police said the wounded are six women and four men, ranging in age from 16 to 20, all of them hit by bullets. None of the victims are in critical condition and there is no fear for their lives.

Investigators are looking for a light-colored sedan that could be related to the case.