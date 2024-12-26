Hudson Meek, 'Baby Driver' actor, dies at age 16

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 26 de diciembre, 2024

Hudson Meek, an actor known for being part of the cast of the movie Baby Driver - starring Ansel Elgort, Jon Hamm, Kevin Spacey and Jamie Foxx, among others - died at 16 after suffering a car accident, his family confirmed.

"Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met," the family wrote in a post on social media.

According to authorities, Meek lost his life two days after falling to the road from a moving vehicle traveling on a road in Vestavia Hills (Alabama), the actor's hometown.

Medical services were unable to save his life. Meek suffered severe injuries in the accident.

The actor took on the role of Baby - in his younger version - in the film Baby Driver. In addition, he had brief appearances in series such as Legacies and MacGyver.