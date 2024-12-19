20-year-old Californian arrested for plotting parallel attack to Wisconsin Christian school shooting with Natalie Rupnow

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 19 de diciembre, 2024

A 20-year-old Californian was arrested accused of planning with Natalie "Samantha" Rupnow an attack parallel to the Wisconsin Christian school shooting. As it transpired, the young man was planning a shooting against a government building coordinated with the assault on the Abundant Life educational center in Madison, Wis.

As reported by CBS 8 of San Diego, the FBI intervened after detecting that Alexander Paffendorf, from Carlsbad, Calif., had exchanged messages with the Wisconsin shooter, In them, the detainee speculated about launching a gun attack on a local government building while she was shooting up the school.

According to the gun violence restraining order issued against Paffendorf approved by a judge, which was accessed by the local outlet, in an interrogation with the FBI, "Paffendorf admitted to FBI agents that he told Rupnow that he would arm himself with explosives and a gun and that he would target a government building."

The judge gave Paffendorf 48 hours to turn over all of his weapons and ammunition

Although it has not transpired which building he planned to attack, nor have details of his conversations with Rupnow been made available, a San Diego Superior Court judge on Tuesday night approved the order obliging Paffendorf to turn over all weapons and ammunition to police within 48 hours.

Shortly after the judge approved the emergency order, more than a dozen police cars pulled up in front of Paffendorf's home, neighbors told CBS 8.