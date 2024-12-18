Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 18 de diciembre, 2024

Lack of public safety in some areas of Seattle continues to rise to levels never before seen, so much so that King County Metro announced the temporary closure of bus stops at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Jackson Street. The decision - made for safety reasons - leaves hundreds of users without access to this type of transportation for their daily commute.

For years, these stops have been a critical point of problems such as open-air drug use and sales, robberies and violence. The situation reached a new level of concern after a recent mass stabbing. King County Metro stated in an alert to riders:

"Due to the current daily environment in the surrounding area, our customers are often unable to comfortably use the stops for boarding or exiting. As a result of these conditions, Metro made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend service to all stops on 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street in all directions."

Across the city, crime levels continue to rise

Citywide, crime levels continue to rise. Seattle Police, which also faces staffing shortages, acknowledged that it can no longer respond to certain emergencies, so 911 response times have gone up. Also, violence on public transportation has increased, with assaults on passengers and drivers up more than 50% and 80%.

Although King County Metro assures that the closure is temporary, no date has been given for the reopening of the stops: "We will continue to provide updates on when they will reopen as security concerns subside."