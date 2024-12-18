UK orders Andrew Tate to pay $2.5 million for tax fraud

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 18 de diciembre, 2024

A British court ruled that influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan must pay around 2.6 million pounds ($3.3 million) for tax fraud. The defendants failed to pay about $26 million in taxes derived from income they earned between 2014 and 2022.

In the event that the Tate brothers do not pay the penalty, the courts gave British police authorization to seize several of the defendants' checking accounts.

Specifically, the Tate brothers failed to comply with their tax responsibilities from 2014 to 2022, when, thanks to the content they sold and promoted through the internet, they generated millions in revenue.

The investigating judge of the case defined as "a direct deception" the scheme planned and created by Andrew and Tristan to evade taxes.

Meanwhile, the Tate brothers are in Romania, where they were arrested in March and are awaiting trial for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang.

For these crimes, the Romanian courts a imposed house arrest on Andrew, Tristan and two other defendants, although weeks later the lifting of the sanction was ordered.