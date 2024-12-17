Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 17 de diciembre, 2024

The Washington state Department of Corrections (WADOC) published a job listing with a six-figure salary for a "gender affirming medical specialist." This position is intended to care for and prescribe medication to transgender offenders and inmates in state prisons, among other responsibilities.

The job offer is located in Thurston County and offers a salary between $198,648 and $267,228 annually, plus a benefits package that includes up to 25 paid vacation days, sick leave and retirement plans, among other things.

All this comes amidst a hiring freeze implemented by Gov. Jay Inslee due to a budget shortfall of about $12 billion.

'A treatment consultant for transgender patients'

The specialist will "act as a treating consultant for transgender patients. ... his will include managing assessment for and treatment with hormones and consideration for surgical intervention," according to the bid.

If hired, applicants will also be required to "represent WA DOC gender affirming program in leadership discussion, Stategic [sic] planning, and meetings with various stakeholders to include but not limited to Legislators, Office of Corrections Ombuds, and Disability Rights Washington," as well as to "participate in the Transgender Care Review Committee (CRC)."

The positions would also be required to "provide professional assessment for consideration of the CRC to determine medical necessity for various interventions to include surgical interventions" and "provide consultation as needed to other healthcare professionals in DOC. Provide training on related topics to healthcare professionals."

Washington Gender Affirming Medical Specialist (Physician 3) HQJob Capture / Governmentjobs.com

Safety issues in prisons

The presence of male transgender inmates in female prisons has raised concerns. In previous cases, women inmates have reported sexual harassment and assault, arguing that the state policy of housing inmates according to their gender identity poses risks to their safety.