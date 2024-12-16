New Mexico: 16-year-old boy charged with killing four family members

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 16 de diciembre, 2024

A 16-year-old teenager was arrested on murder charges. Authorities reported that the he claimed to have killed four of his family members at a New Mexico home on Saturday.

According to the police report, the 16-year-old called 911 at 3:32 a.m. to report the deaths. The event occurred near the small town of Belen, 33 miles south of Albuquerque. In addition, the teen, who was “extremely intoxicated,” turned himself in to authorities.

"Diego Leyva has been charged with (4) Open Counts of First-Degree Murder. He was taken to an area hospital for detox. He was medically cleared and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center in Albuquerque at around 1:00 a.m. on December 15th," Police explained in a brief statement posted on Facebook.

Among the deceased were two other minors identified as Adrian Leyva (16) and Alexander Leyva (14). When police entered the house they found a gun on the kitchen table.

Similarly, police explained that agents from the New Mexico State Police Bureau of Investigations and the Crime Scene Team are processing the scene and conducting interviews to learn what led to the murder. The authorities have explained that once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the district attorney's office for prosecution.