One dead and one injured after small plane crashes on interstate highway in New York

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 13 de diciembre, 2024

A small plane crashed Thursday night into Friday over an interstate highway in New York. As a result of the accident, one of its passengers died and another was seriously injured. It is the second such accident to occur in less than 48 hours.

The accident shut down traffic on Interstate 684 in Harrison, N.Y., about 25 miles northeast of Manhattan in Westchester County.

Emergency services were on the scene of the collision to treat the injured and to draw initial conclusions about what happened.

The Department of Environmental Conservation went to the scene to clean up the spilled jet fuel, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"My heart goes out to the loved ones of those on board during this tragic incident, and I am praying for a safe recovery for the injured individual," Hochul said in a statement picked up by the AP.

The day before, another small plane crashed into several cars on a highway in Victoria, Texas, while attempting to make an emergency landing on the road. The aircraft lost altitude after taking off from a nearby airfield and ended up crashing into vehicles traveling on the road. No fatalities or serious injuries were reported in that incident.