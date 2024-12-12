Richest man in history: Elon Musk's wealth exceeds $400 billion in value

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 12 de diciembre, 2024

Elon Musk's net worth has surpassed $400 billion, marking a historic milestone with an unprecedented surge in value over the past month.

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the owner of X Corp. and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX saw his net worth soar to $447 billion.

This Wednesday, Tesla's stock price climbed to $424.77, a rise that significantly boosted Musk’s wealth.

Trump's victory, key to the increase

Since Donald Trump won the election, Musk's net worth has continuously climbed, increasing by 77% in just over a month.

Musk is one of Trump's most loyal allies. Because of that loyalty, the president-elect has entrusted the tycoon with a high-profile position in his cabinet: he will lead, alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), with the goal of reducing unnecessary federal spending and restructuring the budget.

Bezos follows in second place

Following Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reclaimed his position as the world's second richest person, with a net worth valued at $249 billion.

Following them were Mark Zuckerberg ($224 billion), Larry Ellison ($198 billion) and Bernard Arnault ($181 billion).