Combination of the latest two photos of the suspected killer by the NYPD. NYPD / AFP .

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 8 de diciembre, 2024

The NYPD has released new images of the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO, as it investigates the possibility that the shooter left the city, and potentially the state, by bus. The photos capture the suspect in a taxi, where he appears to look directly at the camera.

The image seems to have been captured as the suspected killer leaned into the partition to speak with the taxi driver. According to the NYPD, police believe that after starting his getaway on a bicycle, he then took a taxi to the Port Authority bus terminal near 178th Street.

"The net is tightening"

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny explained that there are interstate buses at that station, "so we believe he may have left New York City. We have video of him entering the Port Authority Bus Terminal. We don't have any video of him leaving, so we believe he may have boarded a bus."

Mayor Eric Adams also addressed the search for the suspect, assuring that "the net is tightening" around the suspected killer. However, he declined to share further details of the investigation, including whether they have identified the shooter, in order to avoid hindering the ongoing inquiries.

A jacket and Monopoly money were inside the alleged murderer's backpack

It has been revealed that the alleged killer arrived in the city from Atlanta on a Greyhound bus. Authorities also disclosed the contents of a backpack found in Central Park, which police believe belongs to the shooter: a jacket and counterfeit money from the board game Monopoly.

Investigators also believe the killer used a veterinary gun, typically used to slaughter animals on farms. These weapons require reloading after each shot, a detail seen in the disturbing video that captured the homicide.