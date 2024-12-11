Luigi Mangione's family, "shocked and devastated"

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 11 de diciembre, 2024

The family of Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, issued their first public statements following the arrest as the judicial process against the accused progresses.

Nino Mangione, a Baltimore County (Maryland) deputy and relative of the alleged killer, shared the family's first thoughts on his X profile.

"Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione. We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi's arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson, and we ask people to pray for all involved," the family wrote.

An Instagram profile, which appears to be that of Mangione's sister, posted an image of the accused with the caption "praying for you."

Mangione's lawyer, Thomas Dickey, has been more public with his words. After the first hearing, he stated that although his client has currently waived extradition to New York, it remains a possibility, even though they are attempting to prevent it.

Additionally, Dickey pointed out that he has seen "no evidence" linking Mangione to the murder. "So far, I haven't seen any evidence, and I'm not even aware of the charges against him," the lawyer said, adding that he is 'satisfied' with the relationship he has built with his client.

Thompson was murdered on Dec. 4 in Manhattan. Initial police reports indicated that the UnitedHealthcare CEO was in front of the Hilton hotel to attend a conference when a man with his face covered shot him and fled the scene.