First mass at Notre Dame five years after the fire

A day after its official reopening after five years of reconstruction following the devastating fire that shocked the world, the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral held its first Mass on Sunday. Amid draconian security measures, some 2,500 people, mostly political and religious leaders, took part in the Eucharist.

"This morning the sorrow of April 15, 2019 is erased," declaredthe archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich. It is "a very special day on which the cathedral of Paris regains its splendor, as no one has ever known it before."

The Mass, which included the blessing of the water, the consecration of the altar, the biblical readings, the placing of relics, the blessing of the tabernacle and the rite of peace, lasted more than two hours.

Between heads of state and bishops to people in precariousness as guests.

As at last Saturday's re-inauguration, several heads of state were present on Sunday, including French President Emmanuel Macron. The French president, who gave a speech inside the cathedral on Saturday, did not take communion, respecting the separation of church and state in France.

In addition, 150 people living in precarious conditions - who were then invited to lunch - 150 bishops, and one priest from each of the 106 parishes in Paris and the seven Eastern-rite Catholic churches took part.

"Today is for us, the people."

Despite the rain falling on the French capital, hundreds of people crowded outside the cathedral to follow the ceremony throughgiant screens set up in front of the monument. "Yesterday it was for the politicians, but today it is for us, the people. For us to thank the lord," 75-year-old Monique Kashale, who came from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, to attend the event, told AFP. "I cried a lot five years ago because I was on fire," she added.

Until next weekend, the diocese is organizingan "octave" with two daily Masses, at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. local. One of the highlights of the week will be the Friday return of the crown of thorns to Notre Dame.

Visitors wishing to admire the interior of the cathedral without attending Mass will be able to access the building beginning Monday at 3:30 p.m. local time, also by reservation. Following these reopening ceremonies, the Paris diocese expects between 14 and 15 million visitors annually.

The exceptional security arrangements remained in place Sunday, with 6,000 police and gendarmes mobilized, according to a security source.