Jaguar does it again: the British manufacturer presents its controversial vehicle called 'Miami Pink'

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 4 de diciembre, 2024

Jaguar seems unwilling to let go of controversy due to its new 'image'. Following the unveiling of its prototype electric car, Type 00, during Art Week in Miami, Florida everything has gone from bad to worse.

Its new design with rectangular grilles and a curved roof, has divided opinions, especially due to its distinctive colors: "Miami Pink" and "London Blue".

Images of the car went viral on social media, prompting a wave of criticism. Comments such as "It's a pink Batmobile" or "Jaguar is competing to see who can destroy a brand faster" flooded the X platform.

Many others commented that the car "seems inspired by anything but the essence of Jaguar."

"The Type 00 is a fearless statement"

In a statement to Fox, a Jaguar spokesman said, "Miami Pink celebrates the vibrancy of the city, while London Blue, a modern take on the E-Type's Opalescent Silver Blue, is a nod to Jaguar's British heritage."

Jaguar also issued a release explaining the concept behind the Type 00:

"Jaguar is recapturing its original spirit for 'Copy Nothing.' Following the debut of its bold new visual identity last month, the next step in its transformational journey has been revealed in the form of a distinctive design vision concept."



"Jaguar Type 00 is an example of Jaguar at its finest. A fearless statement. An object of desire. A concept with bold forms and exuberant proportions to inspire future Jaguars."



Rawdon Glover, Jaguar managing editor, said, "The Type 00 is a pure expression of Jaguar's new creative philosophy. It has an unmistakable presence. This is the result of bold, unfettered creative thinking and unwavering determination. It is our first physical manifestation and the foundation stone for a new Jaguar family that will look like nothing you've ever seen. A vision that strives for the highest level of artistic endeavor."