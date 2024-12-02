Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 2 de diciembre, 2024

Boeing dismantled its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion department. According to sources familiar with the matter, it will be combined with another human resources team focused on talent and employee experience.

In addition, it was learned that Sara Liang Bowen, a Boeing vice president who led the department, left the company Thursday.

"It has been the privilege of my lifetime to lead Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at the Boeing company these past 5+ years. Our team strived every day to support the evolving brilliance and creativity of our workforce." Liang wrote on her LinkedIn account.

Bloomberg reported that the decision is part of a strategy driven by Boeing's new CEO, Kelly Ortberg. According to the information, Ortberg is pushing ahead with an overall 10% reduction in staff.

According to Bloomberg, "The shift also comes as large U.S. companies face increasing pressure from conservative activists to dismantle or downplay their efforts on diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Boeing's decision comes on the heels of a similar move by Walmart, which recently reversed several of its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies. Notably, Walmart will not renew its five-year commitment to a racial equity center it established in 2020 following the death of George Floyd. The company will also discontinue its participation in an LGBT rights index.

The company will "better monitor its third-party marketplace items to make sure they don’t feature sexual and transgender products aimed at minors. That would include chest binders intended for youth who are going through a gender change.”

Walmart is also doing away with its DEI policies. The company stressed that it has always been committed to supporting the nation's economic growth and serving all Americans.