Texas Department of Homeland Security rescues 10-year-old Salvadoran boy who was abandoned at the border

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 29 de noviembre, 2024

Texas authorities found a 10-year-old Salvadoran boy abandoned by human smugglers near the US-Mexico border. The minor, found alone and in obvious distress in Maverick County, explained between sobs that a smuggling guide abandoned him to his fate.

Chris Olivarez, a lieutenant with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), reported that the child had only a cell phone with him and mentioned that he was lost but that his mother is in the United States. Authorities transferred the child to Border Patrol to ensure his protection and care.

A video posted by Olivarez shows the moment they find the boy and he explains his situation. "They left me alone. They didn't want to guide me," the minor said while crying. The officer assured him he would get help.

Recovery of unaccompanied children on the rise

The discovery of the Salvadoran boy comes just days after Texas DPS rescued more than 60 unaccompanied minors as part of the Operation Lone Star. Among them was a 2-year-old girl from El Salvador, found with a yellow piece of paper containing a name and phone number.

Traffickers often send minors with contact information for supposed "sponsors" in the United States. However, a recent report highlighted that many of these children are victims of trafficking and exploitation, including forced labor, after arriving in the country.

Reflection of the border crisis

Olivarez underlined the seriousness of the border situation and the risks faced by minors. "As many of us are celebrating Thanksgiving with our families and friends, let's not forget many children will not get to enjoy the holidays or see their families because they have been placed in a dire situation due to open border conditions," he said.

The Biden Administration, for its part, has implemented policies to transfer minors to the Department of Health and Human Services, which places them in the care of sponsors. However, more than 320,000 unaccompanied minors have been reported as missing during this Administration, fueling criticism of the management of the immigration crisis and the risk to which these vulnerable children are exposed.