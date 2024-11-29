The media is losing billions of dollars by ignoring the potential of Hispanics in their programs

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 29 de noviembre, 2024

It is indisputable that the relevance of Hispanics in the country is becoming greater as the years go by, and even more so due to the fact that more and more of them are making the decision to move to the United States in search of a better life. However, there are still certain areas in which their representation is not keeping pace with their growth. A situation that occurs in the media, for example, causing more harm than good.

According to a report by the Latino Donor Collaborative, the limited representation of Hispanics in the media means that they lose annual revenues ranging from $12 to $18 billion. Because, according to the organization, the community "only represents 9.8%" of the cast of scripted programs and "5%" in non-scripted programs.

"The report serves as a wake-up call to decision-makers to tap the full economic potential of authentic Hispanic representation in the media," the organization stresses.

And it’s not because Hispanics don't want to be part of the audiovisual and entertainment world, and not just in front of the screen. For example, the community represented more than 40% of the citizens who went to see some blockbusters in theaters, such as the animated films Inside Out 2 and Super Mario Bros.

