The Hispanic Sleeping Giant has Woken Up!

15 de noviembre, 2024

My name is Orlando Salazar. I'm the founder and CEO of Voz Media. I want to take this time to reflect upon the events of the last two weeks, specifically our elections on November 5th. I have no doubt that Voz Media impacted the outcome of the 2024 elections. For three months leading up to November 5 we reached over 15 million views a month by Spanish speakers in the United States. For 60 days leading up to November 5 we presented a Spanish-language voter guide that easily detailed the positions held by both democrat and republican candidates in 35 states, including all swing states. We interviewed candidates and leaders with the family values and worldviews that reflect the values of our audience.

In the end, the election's outcome revealed a game-changing event. Our nation’s sleeping giant, the family values, family-oriented population of Hispanics voted in big numbers for the Republican Party.

This election cycle, the sleeping giant woke up on the right side of the political aisle. Why did this happen? There were many reasons: Hispanics were pushed there because of the open border, the attack on the traditional family by allowing men into girls’ sports, and into girl’s dressing rooms and bathrooms, allowing men dressed as women to read to young children, all pushed Hispanics to the right. Harmful green policies are raising the cost of fuel and the cost of living directly on Hispanics, the ambivalence towards God, American pride and law enforcement all combine to shift Hispanics to the right, but the biggest factor of all was that Democrats demonstrated that they could not provide the economic prosperity that was seen under Donald Trump.

Hispanics proved that we are the answer, not the problem, for our country. This election proved, from here going forward, it will be the Hispanic vote that will decide the future of our country. When America’s back was to the wall, when our country was on the brink of falling apart, Hispanics saved the day! We are the answer.

Lastly, the question that now looms over us is what will Republicans do with this new found friend. Will they take it for granted and squander this moment, as the Democrats have done, or will they seize this moment to come alongside Hispanics and develop a long-term relationship with the giant that is now wide awake?

Voz Media will be here to let you know!