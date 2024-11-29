Texas approves Bible-based curriculum for elementary schools

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 29 de noviembre, 2024

The Texas Board of Education recently approved allowing Bible-based teachings in elementary schools. It is a new curriculum that is optional and was approved 8 to 7.

Supporters of the measure argued that the Bible is central to American history and that teaching it will enrich lessons. Schools are not required to use the material, but those that do would receive additional funding from the state.

It was learned that the plan will allow schools in Texas, which has more than 5 million public school students, to begin using the material in classrooms from kindergarten through fifth grade starting next year, according to AP.

Meanwhile, the state's governor, Greg Abbott, argued that it's a critical step in getting students back to the basics of education and so they can receive the best education in the country.