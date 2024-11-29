Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 29 de noviembre, 2024

A study by the American Principles Project (APP) revealed that 70% of the economic penalties implemented by Biden's Department of Education were directed at Catholic educational or training institutions, despite the fact that they represent less than 10% of the student body nationwide.

While 12 universities were subject to "excessive" financial penalties or barred from receiving federal aid, no Ivy League schools were sanctioned. The government reportedly took particular action against "two of the nation’s most prominent Christian universities — Grand Canyon University and Liberty University." These received "record-level fines worth more than all penalties imposed over the past seven years combined."

"Since assuming office, the administration has waged an unprecedented assault against Christian colleges, universities, and students, while systematically protecting 'elite' public and private institutions, foisting woke ideology on reluctant students, and enabling antisemitic, violent protests on campuses across the nation," they denounced.

As a 'weapon' in this "war," the Government has employed the Office of Compliance of the Department of Education: "An obscure subsidiary of the Office of Federal Student Aid (FSA) that was created with the implicit intent of shutting down schools and programs that do not conform to the administration’s radical agenda."

Although from the organization they see a hope for improvement in President-elect Donald Trump, they call on Congress to hear from experts and victims, and to organize oversight hearings and subpoena officials for explanations.

"For the last four years, Democrats have been busy weaponizing every part of the federal government to target their opponents," argued Jon Schweppe, APP's Director of Policy. "The unfair targeting of these institutions has been egregious, and it needs to stop immediately."

Access the full report