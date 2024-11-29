Renowned actress Silvia Pinal, Mexican icon of film and television, dies at the age of 93

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 28 de noviembre, 2024

The acclaimed presenter and Mexican actress, Silvia Pinal, died Thursday in Mexico City at the age of 93, due to health complications stemming from a urinary tract infection and a collapsed lung, while she was hospitalized at the Médica Sur hospital. So far, her relatives have not issued any official statement about the event.

The news of the artist's death was confirmed bythe Asociación Nacional de Intérpretes (ANDI), which, through a statement on its social networks, expressed its deep sorrow for her departure and highlighted the invaluable legacy she left in Mexican art.

A career that marked generations

Silvia Pinal was one of the great figures of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema. With a career spanning more than six decades, the actress left an indelible mark in film, theater and television. Her talent led her to work with legendary figures such as Pedro Infante, Antonio Aguilar and director Luis Buñuel, who gave her three of her most emblematic roles in the 1960s: "Viridiana"(1961), "El ángel exterminador"(1962) and "Simón del desierto"(1965).

Among her most beloved works by the public is "María Isabel" (1967), one of the films that positioned her as an icon of Mexican cinema. In addition, her foray into musical comedy theater and her outstanding participation as host of the program "Mujer Casos de la Vida Real" made her one of the most beloved artists in Mexican television.

Family legacy

Silvia Pinal was born on September 16, 1931 in Mexico City and began her artistic career at the age of 18, making her film debut in 1949 with "El pecado de Laura." Throughout her life, she formed a family closely linked to show business. Her daughter Sylvia Pasquel, born from her relationship with Rafael Banquells, followed in her footsteps in acting and music. She was also the mother of Viridiana Alatriste, who tragically died at the age of 19. Her marriage with Enrique Guzmán gave her two more children, Alejandra Guzmán and Luis Enrique Guzmán, who also became prominent figures in Mexican popular culture.