Arizona man who threatened to kill Trump arrested

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 27 de noviembre, 2024

Authorities arrested a man who threatened to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump on his social networks. According to information, the subject was also at a campaign rally on Aug. 23 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

According to court documents, the man was identified as Manuel Tamayo-Torres and faces a felony charge of threatening the president-elect.

"Court documents did not directly identify Trump, only referring to him as 'Individual 1.' The Court documents identify 'Individual 1' as a public figure, former president and the current president-elect," explained CNN which had access to the court documents.

According to the documents, Tamayo-Torres said in a video posted on Facebook, "[Individual 1] you’re gonna die, [Individual 1], your son’s gonna die. Your whole family is going to die, [Individual 1]. This is reality now for you. This is the only reality you have in your future, [Individual 1], dying.."

Additionally, court documents explained, in another video released earlier this month, Tamayo-Torres threatened to shoot Trump and raised “what appears to be a white AR 15-style rifle with a 30-round magazine inserted into it,”

In addition, it was learned that the subject is also charged with several counts of making false statements on federal forms while attempting to purchase a gun last year in Phoenix, Arizona.