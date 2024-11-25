Baseball legend Ricardo 'Rico' Carty dies at age 85

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 25 de noviembre, 2024

Renowned Dominican baseball player Ricardo 'Rico' Carty has died at the age of 85. Carty won the National League batting title in 1970 when he recorded a .366 average.

"Carty was one of the first groundbreaking Latino stars in the major leagues. He became a hero to millions in his native Dominican Republic, particularly in his hometown of San Pedro de Macorís, as well as in Atlanta, where he was a beloved fan favorite," the MLB Players Association wrote in a statement.

As MLB recalls, Carty made his Major League debut with the Braves in September 1963. In his first full season, in 1964, he posted a .330 average, with 22 home runs and 88 RBIs, ranking second place in the National League Rookie of the Year voting behind Dick Allen.

Carty was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame in 2023.

"Over 15 years in the majors, Carty batted .299 with 204 home runs and 890 RBIs. He also played for Cleveland, Toronto, Oakland, Texas and the Chicago Cubs. At 39 years of age, he retired after the 1979 season," noted Las Mayores.