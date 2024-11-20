A group of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested in Senate office building

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 19 de noviembre, 2024

A group of demonstrators protesting without authorization, first outside and then inside the Philip A. Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., was arrested Tuesday. At the demonstration, the individuals were demanding an end to U.S. military support for Israel and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Videos posted on social media show protesters chanting “Free Palestine” and wearing red T-shirts with the message “STOP ARMING ISRAEL.” The protest spread across several floors of the building and many threw sticky notes from the upper floor balconies bearing the same phrase. They also hung banners reading “it's time to act” and “fund life, not genocide.”

During the unauthorized event, three protesters were observed being detained by police with their hands zip tied. Despite being in custody, they continued to chant slogans in support of Palestine. It has not yet been reported how many protesters were arrested in total.