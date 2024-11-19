Georgia court cancels hearing on Donald Trump's appeal to disqualify DA Fani Willis

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 19 de noviembre, 2024

The Georgia Court of Appeals canceled without explanation and "until further notice" the hearing scheduled for Dec. 5 that was to discuss president-elect Donald Trump's request to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in the case that accuses him and others close to him of trying to overturn the results in Georgia of the 2020 presidential election.

The decision comes amid a historic Trump victory in the 2024 election. His spokesman, Steven Cheung, stressed to Newsweek the decisive nature of the polls, "The American people have re-elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate to Make America Great Again."

Georgia's case

Trump faces 10 charges in Georgia related to his alleged involvement in a scheme to reverse the results of the 2020 election. In addition, 18 of his allies were charged in a case of alleged extortion, both of which have been led by Willis, despite the controversy generated by her personal relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor involved in the case.

Judge Scott McAfee allowed Willis to remain on the case in March after Wade resigned his position, but not without criticizing what he described as a "tremendous lapse in judgment" by the district attorney. The relationship between Willis and Wade was revealed in January by Michael Roman, one of the defendants, who noted that the two's romantic relationship presented a conflict of interest.