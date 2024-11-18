Pro-Palestinians insult cast of new Netflix movie about Mary's life for being Jewish

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 18 de noviembre, 2024

Pro-Palestinian users are calling for a boycott of Netflix over one of its upcoming releases, Mary, which tells the story of the mother of Jesus of Nazareth. The reason is that the platform has hired several Jewish actors for the cast, including Noa Cohen, who stars in the production.

But it is not only the boycott of Netflix that has been called for. Those protesting against the release have overstepped boundaries and have uttered anti-Semitic insults against the community and against the very actors who star in the film, without taking into account that Maria was Jewish.

Netflix posted the trailer for Mary a few days ago and in the same post, multitudes of users followed with their insults and their call for a boycott.

In the latter publication, several users reacted with phrases such as "a disgusting Jew got the part. I laugh," "Jews created this and the actors are Jewish. No thanks" or "an Israeli playing Mary? F*** you all. Blasphemer."