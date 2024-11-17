In defense of conservative values: The women's right, the traditional power that gains strength

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 17 de noviembre, 2024

The growth of the female right wing is a phenomenon taking hold in various parts of the world, especially the United States. The movement is gaining strength as more women adopt conservative stances and become influential figures within politics, the media and social organizations.

Women on the right have begun to contradict the progressive narrative that associates feminism only with positions of the radical left. These women promote values such as cultural conservatism, protection of the family and skepticism towards gender ideology policies.

The growth is notorious and is evident even in elections. In the last elections, Kamala Harris held a lead of only 10 points over President-elect Donald Trump (54% vs 44%).

And despite being a woman, Harris' lead did not reach that obtained in 2020 by President Joe Biden, who beat Trump by 15 points, nor that of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, who obtained a 13-point difference.

No to abortion, no to gender ideology....

Right-wing women strongly defend conservative policies, advocating restrictions on issues such as abortion, promoting economic freedom, opposing gender ideology, and the imposition of this ideology on minors. They also oppose the biologically unbalanced "equality" between men and women imposed by the left (men in women's sports, in women's bathrooms, among others).

Globally, figures such as Giorgia Meloni -current Prime Minister of Italy- defend traditional values, national sovereignty, an economic model that protects small and medium-sized enterprises, policies to promote the birth rate in Italy and reforms to reduce bureaucracy. Her motto is "God, country and family."

In the United Kingdom, Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the English Conservative Party, is a conservative politician who defends traditional values. Her defense of the free market, free speech and patriotism resonate especially with voters who reject progressive policies.

María Corina Machado is another example of a politician who has become a reference worldwide for her strong fight against the Venezuelan dictatorial regime.Machado echoes her support for democracy and individual freedom, advocating a market economy with less state control, privatizing public companies and eliminating exchange and price controls.

In the United States, the female right is gaining strength

In the U.S., Megyn Kelly is a journalist known by the population for her conservative stance. For years, she worked at Fox News and has always been critical of gender and race policies promoted by progressive sectors, especially on issues such as children's education and the promotion of gender ideology in schools. Just as she defends "gender equality," she is critical of policies that, according to her, blur traditional family roles or promote divisions between men and women.

Women such as Elise Stefanik and Kristi Noem - prominent figures in the Republican Party - are another example, known for their conservative stances on social, economic and national policy issues.

Stefanik - recently appointed by President-elect Donald Trump as U.N. ambassador - advocates cutting taxes and promoting policies that benefit small businesses and working families. On the other hand, she is known to have criticized progressive programs in public schools, such as critical race theory, and promoted educational policies that respect "traditional family values."

Likewise, Noem (governor of South Dakota and Trump appointee to head the Department of Homeland Security) is an active advocate of anti-abortion policies. She also defends her anti-globalist stance.

Riley Gaines (a famous swimmer advocate for women's rights versus trans men in women's sports) has used her influence to mobilize the grassroots and challenge positions that ensure that men and women are biologically equal. She publicly argues the disadvantages of a woman because of her biological functions (less strength, less speed), which do not compare to those of an equally trained man.

Conservative Hispanic women

In VOZ, we have had the presence of great conservative Hispanic female figures. Vianca Rodriguez, currently the deputy director of Hispanic communications for the Trump campaign and the RNC, declared in a debate on "La Brújula" that "the Democratic Party is not the party it once perhaps was under John F. Kennedy."

"The Democratic Party promotes anti-American, anti-American ideas...what it promotes is socialist and communist policies that incentivize more violence in the country."

" width="100%" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen>

Rodriguez also commented exclusively for VOZ on where her attraction to conservative policies stems from and revealed a change in her thinking:

My ideological shift I attribute in large part to my older sister who motivated me to seek more information, learn from the other side, and helped me understand that I have really always been conservative and therefore more identified with the Republican Party than the Democrat. I grew up in a Christian home, we went to church on Sundays, I was never in favor of abortion, my grandparents were always humble owners of a bakery in our little town of Añasco and it killed me to see how the little money they earned with the sweat of their brow had to go a large part to regulatory payments and taxes to the government that never managed to make changes for the better for our community or the rest of the island.



This happened in my first year of college, second semester, just as the primaries for the 2016 elections were taking place. I thought I was for Bernie because of his promises with the university, of student debt forgiveness (plus my university back then was REPLETED with leftists and the professors even worse) but after seeing how this one spent his entire campaign talking trash about Hillary and mentioning totally troubling problems about her only to then act like nothing happened, act like friends by endorsing her at the Democratic convention, see how sellouts they are and the lack of convictions/values that predominated/still predominates the Democratic Party, that's when I switched my support to the Republican Party. This in a matter of months.



By August 2016, I was helping some friends establish the first College Republicans chapter at my university. When I became more public with my ideologies and activism, that's when it all started.

When asked about what she advocates for her political leanings and her opinion regarding "progressive feminism," Rodriguez responded:

Capitalism and the free market. Advocating for people to be able to do what they want with their money and not have the government dictate that (same with local and state governments that they have more power and less regulation). Defend life at all stages and do what we can so that women don't feel they have to resort to killing the baby because of economic issues, etc. Women's empowerment and the defense of our values and our traditions. And a safer and healthier society.







"Progressive radical feminism" is the biggest oxymoron [contradiction] of our generation. The only thing correct is that they are radical (but radically regressive and dangerous). This new wave of "feminism" fights against traditional feminism, which is the one I advocate because it seeks to include biological men and trans people at the expense of us biological women. They fight to allow these people to invade our spaces and force us to accept them as 100% women like us when they are not and never will be. They have abandoned their primary base, which is us. They will never know what menstruation is and its consequences.

They will never know what it is like to struggle daily with uncurable medical conditions that only affect women and their reproductive organs (endometriosis, PCOS).



It is an offensive movement. Instead of fighting to defend our existing rights they want to amend Title 9 of the constitution which would eliminate and jeopardize equal opportunities for biological women and girls in sports and education, compromising our safety and privacy. A true feminist, pro-women movement includes protecting the rights we have acquired and currently enjoy, but also includes expanding it to continue to emphasize practical solutions to foster more educational, professional opportunities, while supporting motherhood, fertility, and family life. And more research to understand the presence of chronic diseases without cures like the ones I mentioned above (to eventually find appropriate cures and help alleviate these issues for women).

Driena Sixto (Cuban-American), southeast director of Turning Point Action, was also featured on an episode of "La Brújula," in which she argued how the Biden-Harris administration destroyed the nation:

"The public is living reality (...) we all know that over these last few years theHarris and Biden Administration has wiped out the American people...Americans are furious."

" width="100%" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen>

Another of those present at VOZ is Catalina Stubbe, director of Moms for Liberty(an organization that advocates against school studies that indoctrinate with LGBT ideology), who, in the podcast "La Voz de Karina Mariani," expressed concern about the dangers of indoctrination in schools and about how this woke and sexualized gender ideology is entering the minds of the little ones due to the teaching in educational centers:

"My problem is that they are pushing that propaganda to children and they want to change the idea of children that they want to normalize that homosexuality and that moresexualized thinking in children."

Cargando…

Stubbe, who is Colombian by birth, also expressed concern about the books that children read in schools - many of which - contain explicit material not appropriate for minors:

"From an early age from children learning to read they have books that make it seem like they're appropriate for children like ABC ... but it turns out the "B" is with the B for bisexual ... why are you teaching a term that has to do directly with sexuality to a three, four, five-year-old in prekindergarten and so on .... There are a number of books that are totally inappropriate that directly teach a child how to masturbate, those are things that not even a parent would feel comfortable talking about, now imagine that they put a book about that in school. To me it seems totally inappropriate, it's like if you make a XXX movie available in schools, well, you're not going to agree."

Tradition-based principles

Right-wing conservative women tend to defend a set of principles and values that include the traditional family, religious values, restrictions on abortion, economic freedom and low state interventionism, patriotism and national sovereignty, no to the imposition of gender ideology (much less on minors), and are skeptical of modern feminism.

Right-wing conservative women generally defend principles based on tradition, individual responsibility, and the preservation of social structures they consider fundamental to the continuation of society as we know it.