California teacher fired after lecturing against Trump's election in class

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 14 de noviembre, 2024

A controversy has erupted in Southern California following a teacher's outburst against Donald Trump's election during class. After receiving complaints about his violent tirade, the Chino Valley School District placed the teacher on administrative leave.

"Just do the warm-up. I'm pissed off," he said. "People vote for a freaking rapist. I'm pissed off. I don't care, let them fire the hell out of me. I am fighting for my daughter, my wife, their rights," the teacher shouted in the middle of class, according to students.

It all started when the teacher noticed that one of his students was wearing a MAGA hat, which he refused to take off.

Although school district policy prohibits wearing hats in classrooms, nothing justifies the teacher's explosive outburst toward the student, nor the lengthy political speech he delivered in front of the class.

"A child molester, huh? Vote for that freaking rapist," the teacher shouted, according to CBS. "I have a daughter, three nieces and he’d rape them, and people are voting for him. Christians are voting for him - bunch of losers, fake Christians."

Sonja Shaw, head of the school board, said parents called the school after the incident. They complained about the teacher's outburst, which they labeled anti-Christian. "I can't give details about disciplinary action, other than to tell them on the record that the teacher has been placed on leave for investigation," Shaw said.

While this situation outraged some parents and students, there are also some people who support the teacher. According to CBS, after the incident, a group of students have collected signatures for an online petition to prevent the teacher from losing his job.