Consolation prize: Harris' former communications director says ‘Biden should resign’ so she can be first woman president

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 11 de noviembre, 2024

Jamal Simmons, former communications director for vice president Kamala Harris, made a proposal that President Joe Biden should resign so Harris can be "the first woman president."

The proposal, beyond peculiar, lacks substance. Harris was not voted in by a majority of Americans (because she does not have the necessary skills for the office), so she is not entitled to rule arbitrarily just because she is a woman.

The Democrats did not win the Electoral College votes, did not win the popular vote, lost the Senate, and are about to be run out of the House of Representatives. Also, President Joe Biden is not in the mood to resign from office either.

Biden ‘has been amazing’

In a post on X, Simmons stated that - in his opinion - Biden "has been amazing," adding that he should step down to "be transitional"and ensure that Harris is the "first woman president."

"Joe Biden has been amazing but he should fulfill one last promise - to be transitional. Biden should resign and make Kamala Harris the first woman president. It’d turn tables on Trump, keep Kamala from presiding over Jan 6 make it easier for next woman to run."