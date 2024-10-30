Man arrested for the death of 'El Taiger'

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 30 de octubre, 2024

Authorities reported that a man in New York City has been arrested as a person of interest in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of Cuban singer José Manuel Carvajal Zaldívar, better known as El Taiger.

"The person of interest was identified as Damián Valdéz -Galloso, born December 5, 1974, resident of the city of Hialeah, who has brown eyes and hair; weighs approximately about 186 pounds and is 5'09 inches tall. He also has tattoos on both arms and also on his chest," detailed Telemundo 51..

El Taiger died in Miami at the age of 37, after being hospitalized for a week in critical condition from a gunshot wound to the head. In Cuba, fans bid him farewell "celebrating as he wanted" with "party and joy," according to AFP.

Author of the well-known song Habla Matador and based in the United States for several years, Carvajal had been hospitalized since October 3 at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he finally succumbed to his injuries.

Upon receiving an alert last week, authorities found the singer unconscious inside a car and transferred him to intensive care at that health center.