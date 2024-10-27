Lil Durk arrested after being accused of involvement in murder

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 27 de octubre, 2024

Rapper and 2024 Grammy winner Lil Durk was arrested while trying to flee the country in Miami after his alleged involvement in the murder of Saviay'a Robinson, cousin of fellow rapper Quando Rondo. The murder was allegedly organized to avenge the death of rapper King Von.

The artist has been charged with "conspiracy to commit murder for hire" and "use of a machine gun in a violent crime resulting in a death."

The events occurred on Aug. 19, 2022. Durk allegedly hired a group of hitmen to kill Quando Rondo, after the latter was involved in the murder of a friend of Durk's two years earlier. They found him at a gas station in Los Angeles.

Upon arrival, the hitmen cornered him and started shooting. They failed to kill Quando Rondo, but they did kill his cousin, Saviay'a Robinson, who was at the scene.

Durk is being held in Broward County Jail without bail pending trial.