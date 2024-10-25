Los Angeles prosecutor recommended a review of the Menendez brothers' sentencing and they could go free

The Menendez brothers have been in prison for more than 20 years/ Robyn Beck AFP

24 de octubre, 2024

The Los Angeles district attorney recommended reviewing the sentencing of brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez, who in 1996 were sentenced to life in prison for the 1989 murder of their parents. According to George Gascón, who will seek re-election in November, the brothers will receive a review of their sentence after discovering new evidence in their favor, which could lead to their release.

The Menendez brothers' case recently became more relevant worldwide after Netflix released a movie about it. As for the new evidence presented by the brothers' legal team, there was a pattern of sexual abuse by their father, Jose Menendez.

"We are going to recommend to the court that the life sentence without the possibility of parole be eliminated and that they be sentenced for murder, which would mean a sentence of 50 years to life in prison," Gascón said at a press conference.

The prosecutor also explained that both Erik and Lyle would be eligible for parole immediately since both were initially sentenced under the age of 26.

"Under California law, when a person is charged with a crime, the crime can be reevaluated if the person has been in prison for many years and proves that he or she has been rehabilitated and can reintegrate without being a danger to the community," Gascón added.

Although the life sentence was without the possibility of parole, a California law establishes that district attorneys, in this case, Gascón, have the power to review sentences handed down before they took office.

"There is no excuse for their crime, but there were conditions that could have created this situation (...) they have demonstrated with actions and words that they would do everything possible to rehabilitate themselves (...) they did all this, even when they had no chance of getting out, since they were sentenced to life imprisonment," he continued, stressing that the final decision will be the judge's.

The review has the support of two dozen relatives, among them his mother's sister. They were the ones who recommended the review to the prosecutor at the beginning of the year, arguing that the brothers were abused and sexually molested by their father.

However, not all family members support the brothers' release. One of them is the mother's brother, Milton Andersen, now 90 years old, who asked the prosecutor not to modify the initial sentence.

"Milton Andersen continues to believe that the allegations of sexual abuse were fabricated and false, and he believes that the jury returned the correct verdict and that the correct sentence was also imposed," his attorney, Kathleen Cady, said in dialogue with Fox News Digital.