Hispanic Americans: U.S.-born Latino rate increases

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 12 de octubre, 2024

The rate of U.S.-born children registered as Hispanics is increasing. There are now more Hispanics born in the country than a decade ago, according to a study released by The Hispanic Council.

From 2010 to 2021 the Hispanic population born in the United States grew by 10.7 million inhabitants. The study explained that this trend has also had consequences on the Hispanic population, the majority of whom have legal residency in the United States.

"It is estimated that around 80-83% of the Hispanic population is a full resident of the country. On the one hand, because of the growing number of Hispanics born there and, on the other hand, because immigrants of Hispanic origin choose to settle and prosper in the country," the report explained.

In addition, it detailed that 80% of non-U.S.-born Hispanics have been living in the country for more than a decade. It was also learned that the Hispanic population is younger than the country's average, which now stands at 38.9 years. The average age of Hispanics are 30.7 years, a figure that has increased 0.7 years since 2020.

"Another important fact is that the percentage of adult college graduates has increased from 13% in 2010 to nearly 40% today," the study highlighted.

Although the number of U.S.-born Hispanics continues to rise, Latinos are also striving to maintain their roots. The majority of Hispanics (65%) say it is very important for future generations of Latinos in the United States to speak Spanish, including one-third who say it is extremely important.

The Hispanic community grew by 1.5 million from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023, the Census Bureau indicated, also carrying with it a year-over-year percentage increase of 0.4% (from 19.1% to 19.5%, making it the largest minority in the country). In total, there are 65.2 million Hispanics spread throughout the United States.