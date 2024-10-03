Major US companies plan to remain silent on the October 7 anniversary, report reveals

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 3 de octubre, 2024

Next, October 7 will mark the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, which led to a war between the terrorist group and the Jewish state, as well as to a situation of maximum tension in the Middle East. While dozens of countries are expected to speak out, according to a report by Gravity Research, major U.S. companies plan to remain silent on the anniversary.

That organization recently conducted a survey, revealing that 61% of executives plan to say nothing about the attacks, while 30% are unsure and may still be weighing the decision.

Only 9% plan to actively participate in the anniversary, albeit only with internal statements or similar events.

In explaining these results, Joanna Piacenza, vice president of thought leadership at Gravity Research, said it was easier to "condemn a terrorist attack than it is to comment on a year-long war."

"On top of that, we're also seeing corporations engage less in political, social, cultural issues than they had in the past four or five years, and brands are just being a little bit more intentional on if and when to weigh in on things. So, it makes sense that our data is really pointing to more minimal engagement on the anniversary," she added.

However, according to Axios, it is possible that large companies will consider making "pre-planned social media posts, marketing campaigns and internal messaging scheduled for next week."

As for activism at such companies, Google fired 50 employees earlier this year for participating in pro-Palestinian protests, which violated its workplace code of conduct. Thus, the Gravity Research survey seems to indicate that the intention is to reduce incentives for any kind of activism in a work environment as much as possible.