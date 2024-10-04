Deportation of criminal illegal immigrants fell 74% under the Biden-Harris administration

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 4 de octubre, 2024

The deportation rate of illegal immigrants convicted of crimes has dropped 74% since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office in 2021, according to a report by the Daily Mail. Despite the record increase in illegal immigration and the crisis over border security, only 134,617 illegal immigrants with criminal records have been deported in the past three fiscal years.

The decline in deportations coincides with the crisis over the boom in border encounters, which have exceeded 10.3 million under the Biden-Harris administration, according to Customs and Border Protection data. In addition, it is estimated that about 2 million people managed to evade capture at the border.

Thousands of criminal illegal immigrants free

As of July 2024, there were still hundreds of thousands of criminal illegal immigrants free on the streets of the country that had not been deported. According to a letter from ICE Deputy Director Patrick Lechleitner, more than 425,000 illegal immigrants with criminal records remain in the country, including more than 13,000 convicted of homicide and 62,000 for assault.

Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green sharply criticized the numbers, stating that "under President Joe Biden and his 'border czar,' Vice President Kamala Harris, we not only have a crisis at our borders, we also have one on the inside."