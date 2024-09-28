Thousands of illegal immigrants convicted of murder and rape roam free on the country’s streets

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 28 de septiembre, 2024

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data provided to lawmakers this week showed that tens of thousands of illegal immigrants with felony convictions, such as homicides and sex crimes, are currently at large on the nation's streets.

The numbers revealed by this agency to Rep. Tony Gonzales show that there are more than 7 million illegal immigrants on the "non-detainee" list, meaning that these people are not in custody, despite the fact that many of them have deportation orders or are in pending immigration proceedings.

662,566 illegal immigrants with criminal records

Within this group, of the "non-detainees," the figure that has generated the most alarm is the 662,566 illegal immigrants with criminal records, of whom 425,431 have already been convicted of various crimes, and another 222,141 have criminal charges pending.

Among the 425,431 convicted, highlights include 62,231 for assault, 56,533 for drug-related offenses, 14,301 for robbery, and the most shocking figure: 13,099 illegal aliens convicted of homicide. In addition, 2,521 have been convicted of kidnapping and 15,811 of sexual assault. That is, thousands of dangerous criminals are currently at large in U.S. communities.

‘Americans deserve to be SAFE in our own communities’

Rep. Gonzales expressed shock in a release at the gravity of the situation and the lack of action regarding the crisis by the Biden-Harris administration. "AsAs of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE’s national docket—13,099 criminally convicted MURDERS! ... Americans deserve to be SAFE in our own communities."

On the other hand, ICE noted in a separate statement how troubling it is that the "sanctuary" policies adopted by several states and cities across the country are contributing to the protection of these criminals:

Sanctuary policies can end up protecting dangerous criminals, who often victimize those same communities.





Speaking to Fox, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green staunchly condemned the Biden- Harris administration's failed immigration policies.