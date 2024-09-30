Kris Kristofferson, a country legend and movie star, dies at age 88

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 29 de septiembre, 2024

Kris Kristofferson, a leading actor in Hollywood films and one of country music's most influential figures, died Saturday at his home in Maui, Hawaii, aged 88. The news was confirmed by his spokesman, Ebie McFarland, who noted that the artist died peacefully, surrounded by his family. The cause of death has not been indicated.

Kristofferson, a native of Brownsville, Texas, became one of country music's most distinctive voices in the late 1960s, composing such classics asSunday Mornin' Comin' Down, Help Me Make it Through the Night and Me and Bobby McGee. Although they sang their own songs, they achieved fame with the interpretation of other artists, such as Ray Price with For the Good Times and Janis Joplin with Me and Bobby McGee, which was a posthumous hit for Joplin.

A career that transcended music

In addition to his impact on music, Kristofferson also excelled on the big screen. She starred opposite Ellen Burstyn in the film Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore (1974), directed by Martin Scorsese, and starred opposite Barbra Streisand in the successful remake of A Star Is Born (1976). In the 1990s, he returned to big audiences with his role in the Blade trilogy alongside Wesley Snipes.

Beyond his gruff charisma and rakish looks, Kristofferson was a man of great intellect. A graduate of Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar, he turned down an offer to teach at West Point Military Academy to pursue his passion for music. He worked as a janitor at Nashville's iconic Music Row while seeking to make his way as a composer. His perseverance paid off when the legendary Johnny Cash recorded his song Sunday Mornin'Comin' Down, marking the beginning of a storied career.

A legacy that endures

Kristofferson was part of a new generation of country singer-songwriters, alongside figures such as Willie Nelsonand John Prine, bringing a more introspective and lyrically complex style to popular music. With themes that dealt with loneliness, heartbreak and inner struggle, their work left an indelible mark on American musical culture.

Willie Nelson, a close friend of Kristofferson's, described him in 2009 as "the greatest living songwriter," noting the timeless quality of his songs. Throughout his life, Kristofferson was also recognized with multiple awards, including the honor of induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Retirement and final years

Kristofferson retired from music in 2021, after a career spanning more than five decades, although he later made occasional stage appearances.

Married on three occasions, the artist maintained a much-talked-about relationship with singer Rita Coolidge, with whom he collaborated on several songs during the 1970s. Although their marriage ended in 1980, the couple left a joint musical legacy that includestwo Grammy Awards.

Kris Kristofferson's death marks the end of an era in country music and film. His legacy will live on through his songs and the stories he helped tell, both on stage and screen.