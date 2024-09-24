Man calling himself 'Vicky' arrested for attempting to kidnap 11-year-old boy in Ohio
The man is accused of telling the young boy, "I need to talk to you." This was his attempt to get him away from his house. The minor refused, and Joshua "Vicky" Freyermuth attempted to forcibly grab him.
Alliance, Ohio, police arrested Joshua "Vicky" Freyermuth, a man dressed as a woman, who attempted to kidnap a minor. The officers apprehended him due to a previous warrant for his arrest.
In a statement, police revealed that the defendant is 39-year-old man who also goes by the name "Vicky" and announced that the child was safe. "Earlier today an attempted kidnapping of a child occurred in Alliance, OH. Patrol officers and detectives were able to apprehend the suspect a short while ago in Columbiana County and he remains in police custody. The child is safe. More information will follow. Thank you to everyone for their assistance."
The man went by the name 'Vicky'
The man is accused of telling the 11-year-old boy, "I need to talk to you." This was his attempt to get the child away from his house. The minor refused, and Freyermuth attempted to grab him.
Freyermuth is also involved in a separate case where police claimed they found methamphetamine in his car. He had previously been charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. According to local outlet The Repository:
The man already faced charges in a separate case with Alliance police after officers stopped his vehicle around 3:25 p.m. Friday on East Mechanic Street. In that case, he has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business.
According to a police report from the Mechanic Street arrest, officers were responding to a complaint involving a suspicious vehicle in the area, driving in circles. The vehicle was the suspect's 1990 Chevrolet van and he claimed he was trying "to speak to kids in the area," the report said.
"During the investigation, police found about 1.6 grams of methamphetamine hidden in the steering wheel of his van. They also found a glass bubble pipe with methamphetamine inside. It was hidden within the underside of the driver's seat.