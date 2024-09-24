Man calling himself 'Vicky' arrested for attempting to kidnap 11-year-old boy in Ohio

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 24 de septiembre, 2024

Alliance, Ohio, police arrested Joshua "Vicky" Freyermuth, a man dressed as a woman, who attempted to kidnap a minor. The officers apprehended him due to a previous warrant for his arrest.

In a statement, police revealed that the defendant is 39-year-old man who also goes by the name "Vicky" and announced that the child was safe. "Earlier today an attempted kidnapping of a child occurred in Alliance, OH. Patrol officers and detectives were able to apprehend the suspect a short while ago in Columbiana County and he remains in police custody. The child is safe. More information will follow. Thank you to everyone for their assistance."

The man went by the name 'Vicky'

The man is accused of telling the 11-year-old boy, "I need to talk to you." This was his attempt to get the child away from his house. The minor refused, and Freyermuth attempted to grab him.

Freyermuth is also involved in a separate case where police claimed they found methamphetamine in his car. He had previously been charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. According to local outlet The Repository: