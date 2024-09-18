11-year-old boy arrested in Florida with impressive arsenal of fake guns after threatening a shooting spree

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 17 de septiembre, 2024

An 11-year-old boy was arrested in Florida with an arsenal of fake guns after threatening to unleash a shooting spree at Creekside High School. Volusia County Sheriff, Mike Chitwood confessed to being fed up with the false alarms and opted for a new tactic to deter future cases: publishing the photo of the minor in question.

Authorities in the Sunshine State recently warned of a trend of false alarms about shootings, particularly in high schools.

"As promised. We just arrested a Creekside Middle School student who made threats to commit a school shooting at Creekside or Silver Sands Middle School. He had written a list of names and targets. He says it was all a joke," Sheriff Chitwood wrote on social media.

"Since parents, you don't want to raise your kids, I'm gonna start raising them. Every time we make an arrest, your kids' photo is going to be put out there and if I can do it, I'm gonna perp walk your kid so that everybody can see what your kid's up to," he added at a news conference.

"Parents, do your job"

He also said the 11-year-old even had a "written list of people he claimed he would kill." In an effort to set an example, authorities detained the minor, released his mugshot and a video in which he is seen being escorted to jail.

In the video, the boy, with metal handcuffs around his wrists and ankles, can be seen being led to an empty cell. "Do you have any questions?" an officer said to him as he closed the door.

At the press conference, Sheriff Chitwood stressed the seriousness of the matter and that these types of situations should not be taken lightly.

"Go talk to the families who have lost a loved one in a school shooting. These little knuckleheads think it’s funny. Go talk to those parents and see how funny this is. It’s not," he said at Friday's news conference.

"We’re gonna have a poster out, I’m gonna show you every kid that’s been arrested and where they go to school. And from there on out, we’re going to publicly shame them and their parents. So parents, do your job. Don’t let Sheriff Chitwood raise our kids. This is absolutely ridiculous," the Volusia sheriff announced.