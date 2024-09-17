American University offers self-defense classes for self-identified women to fight other women

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 17 de septiembre, 2024

The American University, a private school located in Washington, D.C., is offering its students and faculty "trans-inclusive" self-defense lessons for all those who identify as women, whether or not they were born as women, to fight other women.

According to its website, there will be two different groups of classes. The first of these are "women-specific,” but those men who identify as women will also be allowed to participate, despite the fact that the male physique is more powerful than the female one. These people must be "trans-inclusive.”

The second group of classes is intended for all audiences, whether male or female.

American University Police Department (AUPD) Assistant Director Rima Sifri said "identity, not biology" is important, meaning that anyone who identifies as female, whether or not they were born female, will participate in the female-specific group.

The classes, which will be completely free and open to students regardless of previous experience, will be taught by AUPD officers who hold a self-defense certificate. The courses will be held in the fall semester of this year and the spring semester of next year.

In addition to these "tran-sinclusive" self-defense classes, American University also provides its students and professors with a "pronoun guide" and a "transgender resource guide,” making its position on transgender issues clear.