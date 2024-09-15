Six New York educators accused of taking their children to Disney World using money meant for homeless students

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 15 de septiembre, 2024

Six New York Department of Education workers used money meant for homeless students to go on vacation with their families to Disney World (Orlando, Florida) and other destinations such as Washington, D.C., New Orleans and Boston between 2016 and 2019.

According to a report by the Special Commissioner of Investigation (SCI) to which the New York Post had access, these workers appropriated several places for underprivileged students and took their families on trips.

One of the employees who did so was Linda Wilson, regional manager of Queens Students in Temporary Housing for the New York Department of Education, who took her two daughters on vacation with the money earmarked for homeless students.

Her plan was to "forge permits in the names of the students" who were to be the beneficiaries of those funds. The report alleges that Wilson led these students to believe that they would be going to certain universities. However, they traveled to amusement parks and other places of leisure so that the educator and her family could enjoy a nice free vacation.

Not only that, but she also encouraged her peers to do the same.

In 2018, Wilson became aware that she was being investigated, so she asked some of her colleagues to cover up for her and lie. "She said everyone should stick to the same story that we didn't take our kids on the trip," one of them said.

In addition to Wilson, Students in Temporary Housing program director Shaquieta Boyd; family assistant Joanne Castro; family assistant Mishawn Jack; family assistant Virgen Ramos; and community coordinator Maria Sylvester have also been charged. For now, they will not be brought to trial due to "lack of available documentation."