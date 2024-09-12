Magnitude-5.1 earthquake shakes California

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 12 de septiembre, 2024

Officials reported that a magnitude-5.1 earthquake was recorded in California. It hit near Malibu, shaking the Los Angeles area this morning.

The information was confirmed by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who detailed that police activated their protocol to conduct a routine inspection of the city to assess the damage.

Meanwhile, local media such as NBC detailed that the earthquake was followed by aftershocks with magnitudes ranging between 1.8 and 3.4. In addition, it was also learned that more aftershocks are likely to occur in the coming hours and days.

"Shaking is more likely to be felt from shallow earthquakes, which are those between 0 and about 40 miles deep," NBC detailed.

Similarly, it was learned that trains will slow down on the Los Angeles subway system to check for damage, which is standard procedure after such seismic activity.