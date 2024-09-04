Georgia police identify 14-year-old boy as main suspect in the shooting at Apalachee High School

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 4 de septiembre, 2024

The Georgia Police identified the main suspect in the shooting that left at least four dead and nine injured. The event occurred on Wednesday morning of September 4, at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Ga.

The director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Chris Hosey, confirmed the main suspect to be teenager Colt Gray, 14 years old.

Hosey informed reporters at the scene that Gray surrendered to police as soon as he was confronted by a school resource officer. The official also added that the teenager will be charged with murder as an adult.

Of the four fatalities, two were students and two teachers. As for the injured, they were evacuated from the scene in medical helicopters, while some with more serious injuries were directly treated at a local hospital.

Among this group is David Phenix , a special education teacher at the school. His daughter, Katie, revealed the following about the situation on her Facebook account: "He arrived to the hospital alert and awake. He just got out of surgery and is stable. We will update as we hear new information. We are so, so lucky, but please keep our family as well as the AHS family in your prayers," the young woman said.

"I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said of the incident on his X account.

"We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation," he added.