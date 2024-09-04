At least four dead in school shooting in Georgia

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 4 de septiembre, 2024

At least four people, according to local media reports, were killed during a shooting at Georgia's Apalachee High School. The event occurred in Barrow County. The incident was confirmed by Governor Brian Kemp.

"I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state," Kemp wrote on X.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that a man is in custody for the shooting and that it is still investigating the incident. It asked residents in the area to stay safe amidst the situation.

"GBI has responded to a shooting @ Apalachee H.S. in Barrow Co. We have agents on site assisting local, state, & federal law enforcement w/ the investigation. One suspect in custody. We urge anyone near the area to stay clear while authorities investigate. More info to follow," the office said.

After information about the school lockdown was made public, Grady Memorial Hospital confirmed to Fox5 that the victim of a gunshot wound had been admitted to the emergency room.

Meanwhile, The Barrow County Sheriff's Office reported that there was an active shooter situation during the morning and several law enforcement agencies and emergency services were dispatched to the school.