Darts players threatened for refusing to play against transgender competitors

Darts players have been threatened with disciplinary action if they refuse to play against transgender competitors. The development comes nearly four months after a British player lost a match against a transgender male at a World Darts Federation event.

On that note, before making the official announcement with the fields for this year's championship, the federation released a statement to clarify its position on player withdrawals.

"Once the first dart has been thrown in a tournament, any player that subsequently withdraws from playing a match may be considered to be bringing the game into disrepute and could face disciplinary action," the federation's statement said.

"This stance has been taken to suitably protect our Member Countries, their tournaments and tournament sponsors, as well as to preserve the integrity of the WDF ranking system," it added.

The statement, as recalled by The Telegraph, came just after Deta Hedman withdrew from a second competition upon learning she would be facing another transgender person. She had first beaten fellow transgender competitor Noa-Lynn van Leuven.

"When that statement went out, I felt it was aimed at me," Hedman assured in a conversation with the media outlet.

Speaking about her experience playing a against a transgender person, Hedman maintained that she decided to pull out because her mental health was being affected.

"They have not once come to us ladies and asked how we are feeling about it. We’re having to stand up to say, ‘This is how we feel,’'" Hedman stressed.

Hedman also expressed her position in a message to the group Save Women's Sport. "People can be whoever they want in life but I don’t think biological-born men should compete in women’s sport," she maintained.

In that vein, The Telegraph explained that "Van Leuven, who has divided her sport since joining the women’s circuit after beginning transitioning in 2022, made headlines in March after winning two Professional Darts Corporation titles – the PDC Women’s Series in Wigan and a PDC Tour event in Hildesheim, Germany."