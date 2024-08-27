A soccer club featuring transgender players wins a women's league title in Australia

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 27 de agosto, 2024

An Australian soccer club made up of several transgender players finished its season in the North West Sydney Women's Premier League undefeated and champions. The situation has been criticized by Australian public figures.

The Flying Bats FC team defeated West Pennant Hills Cherrybrook FC, 5-4. According to media outlets such as the Daily Mail, Flying Bats FC won all its games during the season and scored 65 goals, while conceding only four.

Renowned sports journalist Lucy Zelić criticized the event and advocated for the defense of women's sports with the hashtag #SaveWomensSports.

"Full-time. Flying Bats FC win the Premiership and the Grand Final. Trans-identified males will be crowned champions in the Women’s Premier League Division. Somehow, this is supposed to represent progress. Somewhere, the custodians of our game don’t care, Zélic wrote on her social networking account X.

Meanwhile, West Pennant Hills Cherrybrook FC wrote a message on its Facebook in which it took the loss and celebrated the work of its players in their bid to win.

"Our Premier Leauge Womens team have left everything on Christie Park this afternoon losing 5-4 in heartbreaking fashion to the Flying Bats. You embodied everything it means to play for our club over an amazing 90 mins of football. We could not be prouder of you girls!", highlighted West Pennant Hills Cherrybrook FCon their Facebook.

" data-width="auto">

Flying Bats FC describes itself on its official page as the largest "LGBTQIA+ women’s and non-binary football club in the world."