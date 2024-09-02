Marine worms with venomous spikes invade Texas beaches

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 2 de septiembre, 2024

In recent weeks, the Texas coastline, particularly the beaches of Corpus Christi, has witnessed a disturbing invasion of venomous marine worms known as fireworms. These organisms have generated alarm among beachgoers due to their sharp spikes laden with neurotoxins.

The fire worms can grow up to a foot long and have small spikes that, when they come into contact with the skin, become embedded and release a venom that can cause intense and long-lasting pain that can feel like fire. Typical symptoms of a sting include a burning sensation that can last for hours or even days, along with redness and extreme tenderness in the affected area.

According to the Harte Research Institute: "It literally feels like fire for about three hours. Your skin can feel tender at the site of the sting for weeks, depending on where you were stung," the institute said.

Authorities issue alerts

The recent increase in the appearance of these worms on Texas beaches has been attributed to environmental factors such as changes in ocean currents. Although they are not new to the Gulf of Mexico, fireworms have generated concern because of their ability to go unnoticed in the sand, increasing the risk of beachgoers accidentally stepping on them.

Authorities have issued alerts, advising those who go to the beach to take extra precautions, such as to avoid walking barefoot and keep an eye out for these small but dangerous invaders. Despite their size, these worms pose a significant risk, especially to those unfamiliar with them.