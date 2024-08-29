K-pop singer Taeil quits boyband NCT after being accused of a sex crime

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 29 de agosto, 2024

Taeil, a member of the well-known K-pop boyband NCT, quit the band on Wednesday after becoming embroiled in a criminal case in which the artist was accused of an unspecified sex offense.

A fact that caused the record label in charge of NCT and its sub-units NCT 127 and NCT Dream, SM Entertainment, to ask the 30-year-old artist to leave the musical group, as explained by the label itself through a statement on X.

In the release, SM Entertainment claimed that Taeil, whose real name is Moon Tae-il, had been "charged in a criminal case in relation to a sex crime" that took place in South Korea.

The agency, which "recognized the seriousness of the situation," then determined that, pending the commencement of the investigation, Taeil could no longer "continue his activities with the team."

Information later confirmed to Variety by a spokesman for SM Entertainment who assured that both the agency and the artist himself had decided that Taeil should leave the band:

"While assessing the facts related to this matter, we recognized the severity of the issue and determined that he can no longer continue team activities. After discussing with Taeil, it’s been decided that he will withdraw from the team." Statement from an SM Entertainment spokesperson to 'Variety' magazine.

However, SM Entertainment stated that the fact that Taeil will not continue at NCT does not mean that they are not cooperating with the police investigation. As stated by the label both the label and Taeil himself are "fully cooperating" in the investigation while apologizing "for the controversy caused by our artist."